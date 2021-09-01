The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to table a vote on hiring a new law firm while it seeks outside legal help on determining the employment status of the current county attorney.
On June 22, current County Attorney Ken Bernard was sent a termination letter by Dawn Evers, the county’s procurement director, on behalf of the BOC.
The BOC was preparing to vote during Tuesday morning’s meeting on whether to award the law firm Thompson Hine LLP a contract to represent the county.
However, the commissioners engaged in a lively debate on whether Bernard’s contract was for a service agreement or an appointment.
“We need to clean this up,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said before calling on a vote to table the item.
The debate started during Monday’s work session and carried over into Tuesday’s legislative meeting.
Commissioner Kelly Robinson said that a new county attorney needs to be in place by the end of the year.
“If we don’t pick this up based on our policy, we will be without an attorney,” Robinson said. “If it has to go to a court system, it will do what it has to do.”
Robinson said a county committee had recommended Thompson Hine LLP be brought to the full Board of Commissioners for approval.
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider said she didn’t know anything about the committee.
“He was given notice without anybody knowing,” Guider said after the meeting about Bernard’s termination. “I didn’t know about a committee. They took it upon themselves to form a committee. It is not a written policy. They want to make it the policy.”
Guider said the board should have had a discussion before bringing it up for a vote.
“We showed our fannies out there arguing back and forth,” she said. “We shouldn’t be doing that for citizens to see.”
She said she doesn’t agree with getting rid of Bernard.
“We have a great person in a good position,” Guider said. “We don’t need to change it. I believe if it’s not broken don’t fix it.”
The termination letter from Evers to Bernard, obtained by the Sentinel via an Open Records Request, stated that, “On December 17, 2020, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted and approved authorization to give termination notices to service agreements exceeding five (5) years and having a provision of automatically renewing.”
Terms of Bernard’s contract call for the BOC to notify him in writing 90 days in “advance of said anniversary that said contract shall not be extended,” Evers wrote in the letter.
BOC members couldn’t answer whether Bernard’s contract is considered a service agreement or an appointment.
Robinson instructed County Administrator Sharon Subadan to seek outside legal help to look at the county’s ordinance. The findings have to be concluded before the BOC’s Oct. 19 meeting.
“County government (law) is a very specialized field,” Guider said. “Kenny’s job is not to satisfy us, but to advise us.”
A couple of representatives from Thompson Hine were at Tuesday’s meeting.
Jones allowed them to introduce themselves to the board after the vote to table the issue.
“I do not want to single out one person, it’s not about him but the business of the county,” Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said. “We did this by the books with the current attorney.”
The termination of Bernard’s contract is effective December 19, 2021, according to Evers’ letter.
