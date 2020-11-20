The Douglas County Board of Commissioners took no action on a new fire chief during a special called meeting Friday morning.
After a brief opening, the commissioners went into executive session for about an hour before adjourning with no decision on a new chief.
During Tuesday evening’s regular scheduled virtual meeting, the BOC decided to table any decision on naming a new fire chief while they awaited to review the contract for a potential candidate.
There are currently four candidates that the BOC will choose from for the position.
Names will not be released “out of respect” of the candidates, Commissioner Henry Mitchell said.
Former fire chief Scott Spencer retired last month after 44 years of service.
Mitchell said he is hopeful a new chief will be named during the board’s next scheduled meeting in early December.
“We will look to wrap this up soon,” Mitchell said. “We just have to go through the list and make the offer.”
Before going into executive session Friday morning, the BOC discussed the possibility of restructuring the fire department, which might include naming two deputy fire chiefs.
“The fire department needs to be restructured,” Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said.
However, Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, chair of the fire and EMT committee, warned that any discussion of restructuring the department before naming a new chief would be “putting the horse before the cart.”
“We should not be restructuring the department without a fire chief,” Guider said. “He needs to have a say so over this large department.”
Mitchell agreed.
“It is good to recommend the restructure,” Mitchell said. “I think it needs to be understood that restructuring is something this Board is expecting.”
