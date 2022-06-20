The Douglas County Board of Commissioner will discus awarding a bid to Integrated Construction and Nobility for renovations to Bill Arp and Fairplay Parks.
In addition, the BOC will get an update on the 2016 SPLOST during Tuesday’s 10 a.m. meeting.
Integrated won a bid to do the parks renovations at a cost of $1.5 million, which was about $300,000 lower than TriScapes.
The project will be funded through the 2016 SPLOST funds from a recommendation by the Parks and Recreation Oversight Committee.
The BOC will get a June update on SPLOST projects, which will include April through May revenue update and projects that have been completed.
According to the report, financials for SPLOST ‘remain strong’ as April revenues are over $800,000 more than originally projected.
According to the report, the county has collected $2.9 million compared to the $2,098,494 that was projected.
Overall, the county has collected $17.3 million more than projected over the last five years from April 2017 through April 2022.
Projects updates include
• The design and permit phase for renovations for Fire Station No. 4 at a cost of $846,026.
• A design for Fire Station No. 9 at $8.3 million, which includes four bays.
• Bids are being reviewed for the $1.5 million Stewart Mill Road at Reynolds Road construction.
• Lee Road widening project at $23.9 million, which includes $10 million in SPLOST funding. Grading and utility work is already underway.
• Bill Arp/Fairplay Parks dugout and fence renovations projects — will approve the low bid from Integrated Construction for $1.5 million.
Overall, there are 145 total vendors with 54 coming from within the county and 43 vendors within a 30-mile radius of the county. The county is using 25 vendors from out of state.
SPLOST funding is covering all or parts of 91 total projects with 33 active projects and 58 already completed.
