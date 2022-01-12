The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend by giving out miniature planting trees to the public on Friday.
The BOC will distribute the planting trees from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse on a first come basis.
The tree-planting initiative honoring MLK Day mark’s the third time Douglas County has done this and the event is being coordinated by Keep Douglas County Beautiful.
The event is hosted by the county’s external affairs and Keep Douglas County Beautiful departments.
“Planting trees helps our community by reducing energy bills, increasing property values, and assisting with cleaning the air and water,” said Tabrieah Cobb, coordinator of Keep Douglas County Beautiful.
Chan Weeks, executive director of Keep Douglasville Beautiful, said they will not host a formal event this year like in year’s past. However, she said Keep Douglasville Beautiful is encouraging citizens to “give back to their community” by picking up litter around their neighborhoods, including places of businesses, schools and churches.
She said participants can signup at through the organization’s Adopt-A-Road program.
Weeks said residents can share their clean efforts on the organization’s Facebook page.
“You don’t have to sign up to show that you care about your community,” Weeks said. “Just get out and make a difference. This is a great way to be involved and it can be done as much or as little as an individual’s time allow. We would love to hear about individuals and groups cleanup efforts.”
