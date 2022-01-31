The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will wait until April to decide whether to add about $1.1 million into the 2022 adopted budget.
Most of the money being requested by department heads and elected officials comes from salaries to add additional staff.
Interim Finance Director Roselyn Miller presented the requests during Monday morning’s virtual work session meeting.
In December, the BOC adopted a $104.6 million dollar budget, which represents the revenue collected from the previous year.
The proposed $1.1 million in additional spending would put the budget at $105.7 million total if approved. The extra spending would come from the county’s fund balance.
“Once we opened up to everybody, they just rushed in with requests,” said Commissioner Kelly Robinson, chair of the finance committee. “The full board will decide. There is no recommendations from the committee. We don’t have to accommodate anybody. We have no pressure to do anything that we don’t have money for.”
The BOC decided to take up the measure during its April 19 meeting once the books are closed on the current budget at the end of March.
Miller said several items were not in the original requests from department heads and elected officials for their 2022 budgets, which came in at $114 million.
Coroner Renee Godwin requested additional funding for state-mandated COVID test kits. She also requested an additional $20,000 for salary and wage increases.
The coroner currently has a budget of $351,358 for 2022, up from $204,070 in 2021.
“Something was dropped on our coroner, and we have to respond,” Robinson said in response to the test kits.
Four items were not in the original budget requests that were cut from $114 million to the adopted $104.6 million budget.
The items were
• Hire full-time staff attorney for probate judge ($87,000)
• Tax assessor’s office request $20,240 for additional funds for operation.
• Superior court requesting two case managers ($101,500).
• Human resources director requesting $50,000 in salary and wage increases.
The probate judge has also requested $30,000 in salary and wage increases, hiring a full-time fiduciary compliance clerk at $65,000 in addition to hiring a full-time attorney.
The total probate budget for 2022 is currently at $836,867, up slightly from $836,396 in 2021.
“My suggestion is for each department head and elected official to write a narrative for their request,” Commissioner Ann Jones Guider said. “The department heads need to justify why they need the additional funding. This is a growing thing that needs to be cut off.”
