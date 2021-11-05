The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday to hire a new county attorney two months after tabling a vote due to confusion on the status of current County Attorney Ken Bernard’s employment.
Bernard, a founding partner with Douglasville-based Sherrod & Bernard PC, has served as county attorney for more than a decade.
He will now become special legal counsel for the county, and Thompson Hine LLP, a national firm with an office in Atlanta, will become county attorney pending finalization of their contract.
Bernard had been making $253,000 a year as county attorney. He will get a $65,000 raise to $318,000 a year as special legal counsel. Thompson Hine will be paid $818,000 to serve in Bernard’s former role as county attorney.
The BOC was set to vote on Aug. 31 on whether to hire Thompson Hine. But the vote was tabled so the county could get outside legal help determining Bernard’s status.
Dawn Evers, the county’s procurement director, sent Bernard a termination letter June 22. Commissioner Ann Jones Guider said Evers was instructed to send the letter by Commissioners Kelly Robinson and Tarenia Carthan.
Guider said Evers shouldn’t have been instructed to send the termination letter because the full BOC had not voted to terminate Bernard’s contract.
“We have a contract with him,’ Guider said after the meeting. “They breached his contract. They put us in a very bad position. A select committee of two decided they would get rid of him and hire these other people.”
Guider voted for the all-encompassing motion Thursday to cancel Bernard’s current contract, award him a new contract and hire Thompson Hine.
“I voted for it because I think we may have prevented a lawsuit that would have embarrassed this county,” Guider said.
Carthan cast the lone vote against the motion and called out the other commissioners for the move to retain Bernard as special legal counsel for $65,000 more than he had been making.
She said some firefighters don’t make $40,000, and she recalled a judge coming to her “begging for clerks to have raises.”
Carthan defended her vote earlier this year to give her aide and the aides for Robinson and Commissioner Henry Mitchell $15,000 raises while making the part-time positions full time.
Carthan did not mention any concerns about the $818,000 the county is set to pay Thompson Hine for a job Bernard had been doing for $253,000.
Guider disputed suggestions by others that Bernard is being retained as special legal counsel as “severance pay.”
She said as special legal counsel, Bernard will “finish up litigation that he’s involved in” for the county and help with transitioning the county attorney duties to Thompson Hine.
