The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Lolita Grant as the director of finance for Douglas County.
Grant replaces Jennifer Hallman, the county’s longtime finance director who left earlier this year to take a similar role with the City of Villa Rica.
Prior to joining Douglas County, Grant served as the finance director for the City of East Point.
Grant holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tuskegee University, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Charter Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and Certified Retirement Plan Fiduciary.
Grant brings over 20 years of accounting and auditing experience in both governmental and private industries. She has experience in managing budgets of over $177 million to include direct management of grants, bonds, public utilities, and property taxes.
“I am happy to be a part of Douglas County and welcome the opportunity to serve its citizens,” Grant said. “I believe I can help move the county to the next phase as it continues to experience growth and integrity in the numbers help to guide informed financial decisions.”
