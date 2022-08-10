The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve a referendum to impose a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) during a special called virtual meeting.
Voters will be asked to approve renewing the SPLOST during the upcoming November general election.
During the meeting, the BOC also agreed with a recommendation from the cities of Douglasville and Villa Rica that disbursement of SPLOST funding be based on percentage of population.
With passage, the county would get 70.85% of the funding based on its population and the city of Douglasville would get 24% of the funding.
Villa Rica is 5% of the county’s population and the city of Austell makes up 0.9% of the population.
The commissioners agreed that it was a fair division of the funds if approved by the voters.
“This is a fair way of disbursing the revenue,” Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said.
In her newsletter, Commissioner Ann Jones Guider noted that the categories and percentage of funds changed from the 2016 SPLOST.
A facilities category was added and about 11% of the funding will go towards those items.
The facilities category will include facilities acquisition, construction or improvements, infrastructure enhancements, and other projects, according to Guider’s newsletter.
The public safety category increased by nearly 8% from the 2016 SPLOST. In 2016, 32% of the funding went to public safety for major equipment and facility improvements, new library construction and enhancements, and other projects.
The transportation category was cut from 51% to 27.8% during the vote Monday.
Guider had proposed to table the vote on the percentages until the next meeting to allow citizen input.
However, it failed by a 3-2 vote.
“I did not agree with the percentages the other commissioners established mainly because of the huge reduction in Transportation,” Guider wrote in her newsletter. “Nevertheless, I do support a SPLOST referendum on the November ballot”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.