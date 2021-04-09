Saying it’s “time for a change,” state Rep. William Boddie announced this week he is running for Georgia Commissioner of Labor.
Boddie, a Democrat who represents parts of east Douglas and south Fulton counties, said his background and legislative work makes his a good candidate for the job.
Republican Mark Butler, a former state representative from Carrollton, has held the post for the past 10 years.
Boddie said he will speed up how quickly unemployment claims are processed and make other changes to the position.
“I felt it was time for a change at the Department of Labor,” said Boddie, a lawyer by trade. “We need a labor commissioner who puts Georgia workers first and will make sure the jobs lost during the pandemic can be recovered.”
Boddie said many workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic didn’t receive speedy help in having their unemployment claims processed.
“Georgia workers deserved to have things done in a timely process,” Boddie said. “Many Georgians lost their homes and some were evicted because of the slow process. As Labor Commissioner, I will put Georgians first.”
Boddie is one of several candidates looking to challenge Butler next year.
It was earlier reported that Democratic state Sen. Lester Jackson from Savannah has announced he is also running for the statewide position.
It is believed that state Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, has also filed paperwork to campaign for the seat.
Boddie has been elected three terms to the state General Assembly. He points to his work as a lawyer and his work with labor unions as a key for him being qualified for the position.
“I’ve been fighting for workers in several areas which make me duly qualified,” Boddie said.
Boddie is a member of the Douglas County Small Business Society and Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.
In the state House, Boddie serves on the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight, Judicial Non-Civil and Small Business Development committees and the Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System.
During the pandemic, the DOL has come under fire for slow payments as the system was overwhelmed due to businesses shutting down. The country and state saw record numbers of unemployment claims as a result of the pandemic.
According to the DOL, roughly 4.4 million claims have been processed since mid-March of this year.
