A woman’s body was found at a local hotel over the weekend.
The body was found sometime Saturday at the Days Inn on Westmoreland Plaza off Fairburn Road.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said there was no evidence of a homicide. Davidson said the woman’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.
“We will have to wait for (the) autopsy to determine cause of death,” Davidson said.
Davidson said he believed the woman was from Texas and that as of Monday afternoon he didn’t have a name or other information about her.
