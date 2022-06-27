A Villa Rica man is dead after being found Sunday morning in Lake Tara.
Authorities identified the deceased at Jason Olin Lee, 41, of Magnolia Place in Villa Rica.
Authorities say at approximately 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Fairfield Plantation Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 1100 block of Magnolia Drive inside Fairfield Plantation for a possible drowning.
West Georgia Ambulance, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and mutual aid from Carroll County Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.
What responders found was an “unresponsive male patient in Lake Tara, approximately 30 feet from shore,” according to a press release issued by the Fairfield Plantation Fire Rescue.
The release stated that personnel immediately entered the water in an attempt to rescue the unresponsive patient. Once fire personnel reached the patient and brought him back to shore, it was determined the patient was deceased.
The incident is still under investigation.
