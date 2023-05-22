The Douglas County Board of Education voted 5-0 at its May 15 meeting to approve a $312.7 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024.
The FY24 budget is roughly $32.3 million over the budget adopted for the current fiscal year.
Holly Timms, chief financial officer for the school system, said the budget includes an increase of $11.9 million over last year for certified and classified pay raises, with funding for those raises coming from a partnership between Gov. Brian Kemp, the Georgia General Assembly and the school board.
Certified educators will get a $2,000 raise and classified employees will get a $1,000 raise in addition to any step increases they are due.
She noted that there was also an increase of $13 million in health insurance costs, a $500,000 increase for police and safety, and $5 million in utilities costs that were put back into the general budget.
Superintendent Trent North said before the vote that other school districts around Atlanta were also seeing increased operating costs.
North said the neighboring Paulding County school system’s budget was increasing $40 million and Coweta County’s school system, which is smaller than Douglas County’s, was also seeing a $32 million increase in its budget. He said the Clayton County school system’s budget was increasing $50 million and that Gwinnett County, the largest school system in the state, is increasing its budget from $2.8 billion to $3.4 billion.
“As Ms. Timms said, the increases aren’t necessarily new staff because we only added 13 new employees this year,” North said before the vote. “But we are taking care of counselors and putting them on the teacher pay scales. We are taking care of PEC specialists and putting them on the teacher pay scale. We are taking care of media specialists and putting them on the teacher pay scale so that their pay is equitable with the rest of staff. And so the school systems across the state are experiencing increases partly and because of what we’re receiving (from the state). We’re not receiving it to do something new with — we’re receiving it to pay for the things that we are required to pay for.”
The May 15 hearing was the second public hearing on the budget.
Three people spoke against the budget prior to the vote.
Sharon Bachtel of Douglasville said the state of Georgia requires all governments, including school boards, to adopt a balanced budget.
She argued that because the BOE has projected revenues of $308.2 million for FY 24, $312.7 million in expenditures and will use $4.5 million in reserve funds to make up the difference that the school board doesn’t have a balanced budget.
“This seems to be a habit with this board,” Bachtel said. “In the last five years this board has voted for an unbalanced budget using funds from the reserves with the amounts ranging from $1.8 million to $11.8 million to compensate. I’m surprised the state has allowed this.”
Carol Newborn of Douglasville asked the board where they were cutting.
“I have never been to a budget meeting where anybody talks about what they’re cutting,” Newborn said. “I have not heard anybody here tonight talk about cutting anything. So I would like to know where you’re cutting. No one seems to ever answer that question.”
Debbie Ritchie of Winston said she has been a resident of the county for 17 years. She said Douglas has 110 teacher jobs currently open.
“The Board of Education should be using any available funds to do everything you can to attract the best teachers you can,” Ritchie said.
North said previously the FY24 budget is based on an estimated 6% increase in tax digest values and a maintenance and operations millage rate at 19.50 mills, the same as last year.
