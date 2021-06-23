The Douglas County Board of Education adopted its Fiscal Year 2022 budget Monday night and discussed the upcoming redistricting process for local school board members.
Teachers and paraprofessionals will receive 5% raises and all other school system staff members will get 2% raises in the $266.7 million budget that was adopted by a unanimous vote.
Superintendent Trent North said last month the school district plans to adjust its salary schedule reflecting the additional 5%. He said the raises will amount to about $2,000 a year for new teachers and go up from there for those with more experience and those with postgraduate degrees.
“The board and I are very excited that we’re able to give a pay raise that we know that we’ll be able to sustain going forward and it compliments the hard work of those that are in the classroom,” North told the Sentinel in May. “We recognize that as a district we are all a team, we can’t make it without our bus drivers, our school nutritionists, our counselors, our media specialists, our principals. But the reality is our main responsibility is to provide the highest level of instruction to all of our students. And the research is very clear, the individual who has the greatest impact on student achievement is the classroom teachers. What we’re doing, it aligns with research best practices. So we’re excited.”
All other employees of the school system — full time and part time — will receive 2% raises.
The FY2022 budget is about $13 million more than last year’s budget. North said in May that the raises for teachers and other staff and state funds cut last year during the height of the pandemic that were restored this year account for almost all of the increase from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022.
North said previously the BOE plans to cut its maintenance and operations millage rate from 19.6 to 19.5 mills. The cut will still be around 5% above the rollback rate, which is the millage rate the school board would need to adopt to bring in the same amount of revenue as last year. Anything above the rollback rate is considered a tax increase by the state.
BOE Chair Tracy Rookard and the other school board members also discussed the upcoming redistricting process, which takes place every 10 years following the latest U.S. census.
At the state level, Georgia’s 14 U.S. House districts, 56 state Senate districts and 180 House districts are the high profile districts that will be redrawn.
However, districts for local school boards, county commissions and city councils also have to be redrawn once the census data becomes available.
North said the BOE must work with a local legislator to sponsor the redistricting and also choose an entity to work with on redrawing the boundaries for the five school board seats in Douglas County.
He said state Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, has reached out to the school board already. North said Alexander, who is a member of the House Committee on Congressional & Legislative Reapportionment, has been assigned to work with the BOE on redistricting.
North said the BOE had the option of choosing the state Reapportionment Office, the Georgia Geospatial Information (GIS) Office or a consultant to help with drawing the new lines.
“When they redraw districts they always start with where the current incumbent is,” North told the school board Monday. “And then they build the district from there based upon where the growth has or has not occurred. It’s important for the board to know that as you go through the process nothing gets to the General Assembly until the board has voted and approved the official maps. So that’s where we are.”
North recommended the BOE “bypass the middlemen” and work directly with the state Reapportionment Office, which he said has to finalize all plans for redistricting for all local legislative bodies across the state. He told the school board that using a consultant would cost the school board more money than going directly through the Reapportionment Office.
Rookard told the other board members that using the Reapportionment Office “doesn’t take away any control that we had even using a consultant.”
“If we did use a consultant, whatever was presented has to be approved by the state of Georgia anyway,” Rookard said. “And it’s going to be based on the law, based on the system that’s set up in the merit system in determining how many people are per representative and the balance. So all of that stuff is still going to be the exact same way.”
The BOE will now send Rep. Alexander a letter letting her know the school district would like to work with the state Reapportionment Office.
The pandemic has relayed the release of census data meaning it will be later this year or possibly early next year before the new school board districts can be finalized and approved by the state.
