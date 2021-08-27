The Douglas County Board of Education on Tuesday voted 4-0 to adopt its millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022.
Board member D.T. Jackson was not present, according to Portia Lake, spokesperson for the Douglas County School System.
The vote came after the third and final public hearing. Lake said two people spoke at the first hearing on Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. and another person spoke during the second hearing at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.
No one spoke at Tuesday’s hearing before the vote to adopt the millage rate, Lake said.
The BOE adopted a tax rate of 19.55 mills, which is 12.99% above the rollback rate.
The tax digest, or value of all taxable property, increased again this year, meaning those whose assessed property values increase will pay more in taxes unless governments adjust their tax rates lower to bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year.
The state considers anything above the rollback rate to be a tax increase, and Georgia law requires three public hearings to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the proposed increases.
The BOE estimates that a home with a fair market value of $175,000 will pay $157.36 more in taxes due to the increase and a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $200,000 will pay $179.84 more in taxes.
Greg Denney, chief financial officer for Douglas County Schools, said previously that while the state requires the district to advertise a 12.99% tax increase, the school system’s FY22 budget is only increasing about 5% from $253 million last year to $266 million this year.
Denney said the fact that the district will collect about $2 million less this year than last even though the tax rate increase the BOE has to advertise is over 7% more this year is due to an increase in reassessed property values by the county from $272 million to $599 million.
“Last year our digest increased 5.31% and the school system had a $5.4 million increase,” Superintendent Trent North said previously. “Out of that $5.4 million we have to pay the state $1.2 million. This year our tax digest increased 12.99% and we’re only receiving a $3.4 million increase in money.”
North said that roughly $6.5 million of the $13 million increase in the budget this year is attributable to 5% pay raises the district is giving all teachers and paraprofessionals and the 2% raises being given to other employees.
Denney said that another $1.5 million of the increase this year is for step increases, which are pay raises teachers get automatically for things like years of experience and advanced college degrees. And he said $4 million is for software costs that were moved from ESPLOST to the general fund budget to free up ESPLOST money for building construction.
Denney said the school district expects to lose $1.3 million this year in local fair share from the state. He said the school system also expects to lose about $3 million because of a drop of around 800 enrolled students since the state provides funding based on the number of students a school district has.
The Douglasville City Council plans to adopt a millage rate that is 5.61% above the rollback rate. The city council held two public hearings Aug. 16 on the proposed tax rate increase and will hold the final hearing Sept. 2 before adopting the millage rate.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners plans to adopt a millage rate that’s 12.41% above the rollback rate. The BOC held its first two public hearings on the tax rate increase Tuesday and will adopt the millage rate at the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, following a public hearing to be held via Zoom Call in # 888-788-0099, ID 972 2452 1344. Citizens may register with the County Clerk at (lwatson@co.douglas.ga.us) or by voicemail (770-920-7416).
