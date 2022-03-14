Douglas County teachers and other permanent employees who stick around for the 2022-23 school year will get $2,000 retention bonuses.
The $2,000 from the school system will go to teachers who sign contracts for next year and all other full-time permanent employees, according to Portia Lake, public information director for Douglas County Schools. Part-time permanent employees will receive a proportionate amount, Lake said.
The bonuses will be paid to employees the Friday before spring break.
The Board of Education recently approved the bonuses, which will be paid from the school system’s federal American Rescue Plan funds.
“We are grateful for all our employees and their efforts teaching, inspiring, and supporting students,” Superintendent Trent North said. “This teacher retention bonus is one way we show our gratitude to the educators who form the backbone of our school system. The Douglas County Board of Education and I hope this bonus will further support our efforts to recruit and retain the most qualified employees for our students.”
The $2,000 from Douglas County is on top of $4,000 teachers are expected to get from the state over the next year.
The amended Georgia fiscal year 2022 budget includes a $2,000 bonus for school employees, including teachers, cafeteria workers and school bus drivers.
The state House and Senate have adopted the amended FY22 budget, which now must be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp to take effect. Once Kemp signs off, the Douglas County BOE would then approve the bonuses to be paid out before the current school year ends.
The $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 budget, which takes effect July 1, would pour a record $11.8 billion into K-12 education, including more than $300 million to pay for $2,000 permanent raises for K-12 and pre- kindergarten teachers.
The FY23 increase would combine with $3,000 raises teachers received in 2019 to fulfill the governor’s campaign pledge to increase teacher salaries by $5,000.
The FY23 budget passed the state House on Friday and is currently in committee in the state Senate.
