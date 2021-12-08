The Douglas County Board of Education voted Monday to allocate $43.3 million for the construction of a new multi-purpose arena on the site of the district’s old central office on Highway 5.
Carrollton-based Ra-Lin and Associates will be the construction manager and Robertson Loia Roof, Architects & Engineers will be the architect for the arena. The arena will be paid for with bond and E-SPLOST funds, according to the school system.
The vote Monday came a little more than a month after the school board signed off on a deal with Ra-Lin to demolish the old building, which was originally constructed as a warehouse in the ‘70s before being retrofitted into offices when the school system purchased it in 1986. After 35 years in the building, the school system moved to GreyStone Power’s old headquarters on Veterans Memorial Highway earlier this year after the EMC moved to Paulding County.
Nell Boggs, executive director of communications for the Douglas County School System, said Wednesday in a release that the old central office is set to be razed on Dec. 21.
The new facility will have seating for 6,000 guests, making it large enough to host graduation ceremonies, which are now held at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.
Boggs said the new facility will host additional school system events and will be available for rent by outside organizations. Likely events include concerts, plays, trade shows, conferences and conventions, Boggs said. Sports-related activities include tournaments for wrestling, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, rugby, field hockey, gymnastics, cheer and dance, she said.
The facility will also be large enough to accommodate a gathering of all DCSS employees in one location, Boggs said.
Superintendent Trent North said in a statement that the new arena will be an asset to Douglas County.
“We look forward to holding our graduations in Douglas County. A 45-minute drive to the University of West Georgia is difficult for some of our students and families,” North said. “We would also like the tax dollars generated by the graduations to benefit Douglas County. In addition, the rental of the facility to outside organizations will boost the economy of our county and region by generating revenue for local businesses, creating jobs and bringing in additional tax dollars. People will travel to Douglas County and spend their money at our restaurants, hotels and other businesses.
“The arena is designed to have a ‘wow factor’ and is a facility the entire county will be proud of,” North continued. “We look forward to welcoming the community to this facility which will be unique for our region.”
Boggs said construction of the arena will begin in January 2022 with a completion date some time in 2023.
