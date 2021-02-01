Teachers and other employees helping keep Douglas County Schools open during the coronavirus pandemic will get a $1,000 hazardous pay bonus on top of the $1,000 bonuses that school system employees will get from the state.
The Douglas County Board of Education approved the additional $1,000 from the school system Monday night. The hazardous pay bonus is for all full-time employees including teachers, bus drivers and school-level staff members “for their outstanding work during the challenging time of COVID-19,” Superintendent Trent North wrote in an email to employees Tuesday.
North said the checks will be distributed Thursday, Feb. 4. He told the Sentinel that because the checks are considered federal disaster relief payments, they will be for the full $1,000 with no deductions taken out.
“We realize that the monetary compensation does not begin to repay our teachers for all the extra work that has been required this year to keep their online and in-person students engaged,” North said in the email to staff. “Continuing to keep our schools open for our children and families has required a sacrificial commitment this year, and our teachers, school staff, and district support personnel have persevered through it all.”
North said the initial $1,000 one-time supplement announced by Gov. Brian Kemp and State Superintendent Richard Woods in January will also go to all full-time employees.
North said the State Board of Education is scheduled to vote at its meeting Feb. 18 on the one-time supplement from the state. North said the Douglas County Board of Education plans to vote to approve the state-funded supplement at its meeting Monday, March 1, with the additional $1,000 checks expected to be distributed to school system employees later that week.
In addition to the $2,000 total that will be distributed to teachers and other full-time staff over the next month, North said DCSS employees will receive special “gifts” from the school system on Feb. 11 and again in March.
“We hope these tangible ‘thank you’ gifts will go a long way in letting our employees know that we hear them and we value them,” North said during Monday's meeting. “Our teachers and school-level staff have been vital to the success of the Douglas County School System during this challenging year."
