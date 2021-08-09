The Douglas County Board of Education and Douglasville City Council have announced tentative plans to adopt millage rates that are considered tax rate increases by the state.
The BOE plans to adopt a millage rate that is 12.99% more than the rollback rate, which is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of revenue as last year’s tax rate. The Douglasville City Council plans to adopt a millage rate that is 5.61% above the rollback rate.
The tax digest, or value of all taxable property, increased again this year, meaning those whose assessed property values increase will pay more in taxes unless governments adjust their tax rates lower to bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year.
The state considers anything above the rollback rate to be a tax increase, and Georgia law requires three public hearings to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the proposed increases.
The Board of Commissioners and Villa Rica City Council have not yet announced the millage rates they intend to set.
The BOE will hold public hearings on the proposed tax increase Aug. 17 at 8 a.m., Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the new central office at 11490 Veterans Memorial Highway. The BOE in a legal notice published in the Sentinel said the 19.55 mills it plans to adopt is 2.248 mills over the rollback rate of 17.302 mills.
The BOE estimates that a home with a fair market value of $175,000 will pay $157.36 more in taxes due to the increase and a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $200,000 will pay $179.84 more in taxes.
Greg Denney, chief financial officer for Douglas County Schools, said that while the state requires the district to advertise a 12.99% tax increase, the school system’s FY22 budget is only increasing about 5% from $253 million last year to $266 million this year.
Denney said the fact that the district will collect about $2 million less this year than last even though the tax rate increase the BOE has to advertise is over 7% more this year is due to an increase in reassessed property values by the county from $272 million to $599 million.
“Last year our digest increased 5.31% and the school system had a $5.4 million increase,” Superintendent Trent North said. “Out of that $5.4 million we have to pay the state $1.2 million. This year our tax digest increased 12.99% and we’re only receiving a $3.4 million increase in money.”
North said that roughly $6.5 million of the $13 million increase in the budget this year is attributable to 5% pay raises the district is giving all teachers and paraprofessionals and the 2% raises being given to other employees.
Denney said that another $1.5 million of the increase this year is for step increases, which are pay raises teachers get automatically for things like years of experience and advanced college degrees. And he said $4 million is for software costs that were moved from ESPLOST to the general fund budget to free up ESPLOST money for building construction.
Denney said the school district expects to lose $1.3 million this year in local fair share from the state. He said the school system also expects to lose about $3 million because of a drop of around 800 enrolled students since the state provides funding based on the number of students a school district has.
The Douglasville City Council will hold hearings Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sept. 2 on its proposed tax rate increase.
The city’s overall millage rate is comprised of the Maintenance and Operation (M&O) rate and the Bond rate for the Public Safety building.
While the city does not plan to adopt the rollback rate, the proposed M&O rate for 2022 of 7.211 mills has been the same since 2015, according to city spokesman Jason Post. The City of Douglasville was able to lower the bond millage from 1.068 mills down to 0.93 mills, reducing the city’s overall proposed millage rate by 1.67% from 8.279 mills to 8.141 mills, Post said.
The property tax bill assessed to a home with a fair market value of $200,000 will increase by approximately $77 for the year, Post said.
