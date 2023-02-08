D.T. Jackson said he was in “total shock” when he entered the board room at the Douglas County Board of Education on Monday night.
Several people, from elected officials, to Ben Lang, the pastor at Cornerstone Baptist where Jackson goes to church, were gathered to honor the longtime school board member during Black History Month.
When Jackson was first elected in 2010 to serve the citizens of District 2, he became the first African-American ever on the board, blazing a trail for the others who came after him.
“One of the things that we always talk about is that someone has to be first so that others can come,” BOE Vice Chair Devetrion Caldwell told Jackson. “So you were first, you came, you laid the foundation for the rest of us to be able to come. And so for that we’re forever grateful for that. It’s because of your leadership that we’re here and we get to continue to move Douglas County forward.”
BOE Chair Tracy Rookard read a proclamation honoring Jackson.
The proclamation notes Jackson’s role as a ‘trailblazer and history maker’ and references his time serving his country as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam. Jackson also served as chair of the BOE prior to Rookard, making him the first African-American to hold that job.
“This is our elder statesman, and he is deserving of our respect and our pause tonight,” Rookard said.
District 5 member Glenn Easterwood, the newest member on the board, said Jackson had embraced him from Day 1.
“It’s an honor to serve on the board with him and to be his friend,” Easterwood said.
Shortly after Superintendent Trent North was hired to run the school system in 2017, he got a call from Jackson asking him where in the county he planned to live. As it turned out, the house the North family found happened to be in Jackson’s district. North gave him his address and Jackson said he planned to stop by.
“And low and behold, he showed up at my wife’s and my home with enough food to serve my wife, my daughters and myself for at least five days,” North remembered.
Jackson recalled after the meeting: “I cooked enough food for him to have for a whole week so his wife didn’t have to cook.”
When Jackson was first elected in 2010, he defeated the sitting school board chairman, Jimmy Bartlett.
Rookard said that in 2014 it was Jackson who encouraged her to take on another sitting school board chairman, Janet Kelley, for the District 3 seat.
At the time, the school board had been in Republican hands for over 20 years.
Rookard recalled Monday that at first she was hesitant about running for the school board, believing that her talents “should be applied elsewhere.”
But she said Jackson persisted, “almost ministering to me about responsibility and how he thought that I could apply my skill set on this board.”
Rookard won in 2014, as did District 4 member Michelle Simmons, who knocked off longtime Republican Sam Haskell, giving the Democrats the majority they have today.
“I am grateful to you,” Rookard told Jackson. “You have changed the trajectory of my life. It was a game changer for me.”
Jackson isn’t anywhere near being done. He was just reelected to a fourth term last year with no opposition.
“Bottom line is: We’ve got a lot of projects going on,” Jackson said after Monday’s meeting. “We’ve got the multipurpose center being built as we speak. The new Lithia Springs High School is going to be built on the campus where they are now… We’ve got a lot of little things that we’re working on.”
