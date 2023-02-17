SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Education and Superintendent Trent North announced two new administrative appointments this week.
Alexander High School Principal Dr. Christopher Small is being promoted to the district’s executive director of operations position. He will fill the role of Assistant Superintendent of District Operations Kwame Carr, who will retire next month.
New Manchester Elementary School Principal Keith Racine will also step into a new leadership role. He is being promoted to area executive director for the district.
Prior to becoming Alexander High School principal in 2019, Small worked at the school as assistant principal. He also worked at Alexander and Stewart Middle School as a Special Education Interrelated Teacher.
Small earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern Wesleyan University and his master’s in special education behavior disorders from the University of West Georgia. He also earned his education specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia and his doctorate in education in leadership for learning from Kennesaw State University.
Racine, meanwhile, served as assistant principal of Chestnut Log Middle School before taking over as principal at New Manchester. He also worked as a high school assistant principal, special education department chair and teacher in former districts. Racine earned his undergraduate degree in religion from the University of Florida. He earned a master’s degree in education leadership from the University of Phoenix and a specialist in education leadership degree from the University of West Georgia.
North welcomed the two into their new roles. “The Douglas County School System is fortunate to have a highly qualified, diverse, and experienced team of educators,” he said. “Because of their proven commitment to excellence, I have no doubt these experienced administrators will dedicate themselves to their new leadership roles and responsibilities.”
North added: “All our staff members play a critical role in student achievement. From our school principals to our teachers and bus drivers, they greatly impact student learning. Each employee is an important partner as we fulfill our district promise of creating excellence and achievement for every student.”
Small and Racine will move into their newly appointed positions at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
No decisions have been made about replacements for Small at Alexander and Racine at New Manchester.
