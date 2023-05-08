The Douglas County Board of Education is proposing a tentative $308.2 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024.
No one from the public spoke at the school board’s May 1 hearing on the preliminary proposal. An additional public hearing will be held May 15 at 7 p.m.
The FY24 budget is roughly $27.7 million over the budget adopted for the current fiscal year.
Superintendent Trent North said the increase is primarily due to salary increases and a rise in employer health insurance costs.
North said annual step increases are also being granted. In addition, the district is fully covering the $1,000 raise for classified employees.
“The district is partnering with the governor and General Assembly to offer a salary increase of $2,000 to all certified staff,” North said. “Classified employees will also receive an increase of $1,000, along with annual step raises on the salary scale for both classified and certified employees. Additionally, the proposed budget allocates funds to move counselors, media specialists, social workers, PEC specialists, instructional supervisors, and content specialists to the teacher pay scale.”
North added that public school employees “can expect a district match of 7% to their tax sheltered annuity accounts,” which he said is an increase from the previous 2% match.
The budget includes an increase in employer health insurance costs by the State Health Benefit Plan, which are going up from $945 per member per month to $1,580 per member per month, he said.
"The district will assume responsibility for the entire health insurance premium increase for classified employees, which is $1.1 million dollars," North said. "This increase will start in January 2024. As for certified employees, the state has agreed to cover approximately $11 million dollars out of the $12.7 million insurance premium increase, which means that the district will be responsible for $1.7 million dollars of the certified increase."
North said the FY24 budget is based on an estimated 6% increase in tax digest values and a maintenance and operations millage rate at 19.50 mills, the same as last year.
