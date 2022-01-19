The Douglas County Board of Education on Tuesday released its new district map reflecting growth in the county as part of the 2020 Census.
The school board’s new map and the map recently approved by the Board of Commissioners must go through the General Assembly for final approval.
The Douglasville City Council cast the first of two votes on its new map Tuesday. The council’s ward map is considered a change to the city charter. Changes to the city’s charter can be approved with votes at consecutive meetings. The final vote is expected at the council’s Feb. 7 meeting.
The school board’s new map was largely unchanged from the map drawn 10 years ago. The exception is the northeast corner of the county, including the Tributary neighborhood, which moves from District 3 to District 2.
Superintendent Trent North said the BOE had the state reapportionment office redraw the maps. He said the state only looked at which districts needed to add and subtract voters to have roughly the same number of voters while also keeping current board members’ homes in the same districts they were already in.
North said that District 2 member D.T. Jackson needed to add roughly 2,000 registered voters to have the same number as the other four members, while District 3 member and BOE Chair Tracy Rookard needed to subtract voters due to growth in her district.
District 5 member Glenn Easterwood needed a little over 900 registered voters, North said. As a result, he said Easterwood added an area that had been part of District 4 member Michelle Simmons’ district.
District 1 member Devetrion Caldwell saw very little change to his district. North said that was because Caldwell’s district “met the population size that was needed.”
North said the meeting with the state to redraw the map took 30 minutes. He said that all five board members signed off on the map after looking it over rather than voting on the map during a public meeting like the city council and BOC.
“If you’re trying to have minimal change that’s the map that came out of it,” North said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.