The Douglas County Board of Education is expected to adopt a proposed $280.5 million budget on Monday for Fiscal Year 2023 that includes bringing a majority of the district’s custodians back in-house.
The FY23 budget is about $13.8 million higher than the $266.7 million budget adopted for fiscal 2022.
The BOE adopted the proposed budget at its May 2 meeting. Superintendent Trent North said a public hearing will be held at the Monday, May 16 meeting at 7 p.m., with adoption of the budget expected at the same meeting.
“We think we’re at a good fiscal place in Douglas County,” North said.
North said more than half of the increase, $7.3 million, is due to the $2,000 permanent raises Gov. Brian Kemp gave teachers and other employees. Kemp signed the state’s FY23 budget on Thursday that includes the raises, which are the final installment of $5,000 raises he promised on the campaign trail four years ago.
Another $2.2 million comes from bringing more of the district’s custodians in-house. And annual salary increases for most teachers, known as step increases, account for an additional $2 million in FY23.
North said the remainder of the increase is due to local fair share and equalization and increased expenses such as an additional $660,000 for fuel and an extra $300,000 for the maintenance department.
North said the district is going to a hybrid model for its custodial staff, with 60% of custodians in-house and 40% working for two outside contractors. The district outsourced most custodians in 2014.
“The model we had didn’t allow the board and myself to manage the quality or the cleanliness of our buildings,” North said. “And that’s the facts. We want to keep our buildings clean. And because 95% of it was outsourced, whenever there was a problem there were too many conversations and too many excuses about why the buildings weren’t being cleaned. And ultimately that’s our responsibility. So we decided to come up with a hybrid that we felt like we could manage and would be fiscally good for the district.”
North said the district already has 50 custodians in-house and will bring 45 more back, giving the district 95 in-house.
He said there will be about 35 new custodians working in Douglas County next year district-wide.
“We can’t say we want to do things in excellence and then our bathrooms are not clean,” he said.
North said in the past the BOE adopted its new budget in June because it was waiting on the tax digest from the county government. But he said the digest typically isn’t available in June so the school board will adopt the budget earlier like many other districts in the state do to give principals everything their schools need before the new school year begins.
