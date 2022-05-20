The Douglas County Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday to approve the $280.5 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023.
There were no changes to the final budget from the proposed budget approved by the school board May 2. No members of the public spoke during a hearing prior to the vote Monday.
This is the earliest in recent memory that the school board has adopted the budget for the new fiscal year. The BOE has traditionally adopted its budget in June.
Superintendent Trent North said that many other school boards across the state adopt their budgets earlier in the spring so that principals have everything their schools need before the new school year begins in August.
North said the school board in Douglas County has waited until June in past years, hoping to get the tax digest from the county government. But he said the digest typically isn’t available in June so the BOE decided to adopt the budget earlier this year.
The budget adopted Monday is $13.8 million more than the $266.7 million budget for FY22.
North said more than half of the increase, $7.3 million, is due to the $2,000 permanent raises Gov. Brian Kemp gave teachers and other employees. Kemp signed the state’s FY23 budget on May 12 that includes the raises, which are the final installment of $5,000 raises he promised on the campaign trail four years ago.
Another $2.2 million comes from bringing more of the district’s custodians in-house. And annual salary increases for most teachers, known as step increases, account for an additional $2 million in FY23.
North said the remainder of the increase is due to local fair share and equalization and increased expenses such as an additional $660,000 for fuel and an extra $300,000 for the maintenance department.
North said the district is going to a hybrid model for its custodial staff, with 60% of custodians in-house and 40% working for two outside contractors. The district outsourced most custodians in 2014.
North said the district already has 50 custodians in-house and will bring 45 more back, giving the district 95 in-house.
He said there will be about 35 new custodians working in Douglas County next year district-wide.
“We can’t say we want to do things in excellence and then our bathrooms are not clean,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.