The Douglas County elections board is expected to make a decision Thursday on whether to disqualify a candidate for chief magistrate judge from the 2022 elections.
The Board of Elections and Registration will hold a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. to discuss and decide the motion by Republican incumbent Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp to disqualify Democratic challenger Sylvia Wayfer Baker.
The meeting Thursday comes on the heels of a roughly 90-minute special hearing held Tuesday during which both sides made their cases to the elections board.
Camp argues that Baker doesn’t meet the statutory requirements to hold the office because Baker hasn’t been a member of the State Bar of Georgia for at least three years. Baker argues that the 1984 law cited by Camp requiring candidates to be a member of the State Bar of Georgia doesn’t apply.
Camp and Baker were the only candidates to qualify for the 2022 election. If Camp is successful in having Baker disqualified, state law allows the Democratic party to choose a replacement candidate.
Camp, who was first elected in 1998, points to local legislation passed by the Georgia General Assembly in 1984 that states in part that in addition to other qualifications set forth by the state, the chief magistrate judge of Douglas County “shall have been a member of the State Bar of Georgia for the three years immediately preceding his selection.”
Baker is not a member of the State Bar of Georgia but became a member of the Alabama State Bar in 2019.
Baker’s attorney, Herschel Clark, pointed during Tuesday’s meeting to verbiage from the 1984 legislation cited by Camp which states the requirement applies preceding a chief magistrate’s ‘selection.’
Clark argues the inclusion of the word ‘selected’ by the Legislature means the state Bar requirement only applies to chief magistrates appointed by superior court judges and not to judges elected by the citizens.
“... The 1984 act pertains to the chief magistrates that were selected,” Clark told the elections board. “The 1984 act does not pertain to a chief magistrate that was elected by the citizens of Douglas County.”
The chief magistrate position became an elected position statewide in 1985. Prior to that, chief magistrates in some counties were appointed by superior court judges. In Douglas County, the chief magistrate judge has been elected since 1982.
Local attorney Scott Camp, who is Susan Camp’s husband, represented her at Tuesday’s hearing.
Camp pointed out that state law on chief magistrate judges states that “Unless otherwise provided by local law, all magistrates taking office on or after January 1, 1985, shall be selected as provided in this subsection.”
Camp noted that the same subsection of state law also references the chief magistrate being ‘elected’ and other magistrate judges being ‘appointed’ by the chief magistrate with consent of the superior court judges.
Judges who are elected by the voters and judges who are appointed by other judges are both ‘selected,’ Camp told the elections board.
“Election is holding an election, having a ballot box, letting everybody put their vote in the ballot box and having those counted,” Camp said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to work. But now selection doesn’t mean only election. You can be selected in another manner. Judges are selected by appointment.”
After Tuesday’s hearing, board members said they needed 24-48 hours to further consider the evidence presented and get guidance from board attorney Aaron Watson.
Board members said they planned to reach out to Watson before Thursday’s meeting with questions.
The losing party in Thursday’s decision by the board can appeal to Douglas County Superior Court. From there the case could be further appealed to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
A final decision would have to be made quickly with advance voting for the May 24 primary beginning May 2.
