The Douglas County elections board will meet next week to hear a challenge to the qualifications of a candidate for chief magistrate judge.
Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp filed a motion March 14 seeking to disqualify Democrat Sylvia Wayfer Baker, her opponent in the 2022 election.
Camp, the only Republican still holding a countywide elected office, argues that Baker doesn’t meet the statutory requirements to hold the office because Baker hasn’t been a member of the State Bar of Georgia for at least three years.
Camp and Baker were the only candidates who qualified earlier this month for the judgeship. Camp was first elected in 1998 and would get a new four-year term if her challenge is successful.
The Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Tuesday, March 29 at 3 p.m. to hear evidence in the case and make a decision.
The decision by the BOER isn’t expected to be the final say in the matter.
The losing party can appeal to Douglas County Superior Court where the case would be randomly assigned to one of the county’s three Superior Court judges. If the three judges all recuse themselves, a senior judge or a judge from another county would be assigned.
From there, the case could be further appealed to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
The state law setting minimum requirements for a magistrate judge was updated in 2019 and requires a person to be a resident of the county for two years preceding the beginning of his or her term; be at least 25 years old; remain a resident of the county during the term of office; be a citizen of the United States; be a registered voter; and have obtained a high school diploma or GED.
In her written response to Camp’s challenge, Wayfer cites the 2019 revisions to the law, which don’t spell out a requirement that the chief magistrate be a member of the State Bar of Georgia.
However, the 2019 law does note that the state requirements are in effect “unless otherwise provided by local law.”
In her challenge, Camp points to local legislation passed in 1984 by the Georgia General Assembly that states, in part, that in addition to other qualifications set forth by the state, the chief magistrate in Douglas County “shall have been an active member of the State Bar of Georgia for the three years immediately preceding his selection.”
Camp points out that since 1984 each chief magistrate judge in Douglas County has been a Georgia attorney and member of the State Bar of Georgia.
She writes that most of the larger counties in the state require the chief magistrate judge to be a member of the State Bar of Georgia and that metro counties including Cobb, Paulding, Carroll, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Clayton all have chief magistrate judges who are members of the State Bar of Georgia.
Baker is not a member of the State Bar of Georgia but became a member of the Alabama State Bar on Sept. 19, 2019, according to records from both organizations.
Baker doesn’t dispute the charge that she is not a member of the State Bar of Georgia, but rather argues the requirement is “outdated” and that the 2019 revision to state law repealed local legislation including the 1984 requirement in Douglas County cited by Camp.
If the case makes it to the state Supreme Court, it could have statewide ramifications.
A decision by the Supreme Court in favor of Baker could negate local legislation in other Georgia counties or make other local laws susceptible to challenge — unless the high court chose to make its decision apply only to Douglas County.
A final decision would have to be made quickly, with advance voting for the May 24 primary set to start May 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.