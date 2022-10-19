The Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration has scheduled a called meeting for Thursday at 5 p.m. to hear a residency challenge against District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, a Democrat, brought by Elizabeth Bennett, his Republican opponent in the November general election.

Bennett alleges in a letter filed with the elections board late last week that Mitchell hasn’t lived in District 1 in more than two years. Bennett contends Mitchell actually lives in Villa Rica in District 4 and she demands in the letter that Mitchell be removed from the ballot.

