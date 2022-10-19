The Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration has scheduled a called meeting for Thursday at 5 p.m. to hear a residency challenge against District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, a Democrat, brought by Elizabeth Bennett, his Republican opponent in the November general election.
Bennett alleges in a letter filed with the elections board late last week that Mitchell hasn’t lived in District 1 in more than two years. Bennett contends Mitchell actually lives in Villa Rica in District 4 and she demands in the letter that Mitchell be removed from the ballot.
Mitchell has represented the District 1 seat covering areas north and east of downtown Douglasville on the Board of Commissioners since first being elected in 2010.
Bennett cites court documents from Mitchell’s divorce from his ex-wife Nobie that show his address as a residence on Blackberry Lane in Villa Rica, which is in District 4.
Bennett also cites a Declaration of Candidacy and Affidavit filed by Mitchell in March of this year where he reportedly lists a home on Mountain Creek Way in Douglasville, which is in District 1; Bennett alleges that Mitchell lied on the form under risk of federal prosecution because he didn’t list the Blackberry Lane address as his residence.
She also cites an expense report showing power bills and other expenses for the Blackberry Lane and Mountain Creek Way homes.
Bennett also has photos of a white Honda Accord and a motorcycle with Mitchell’s vanity plates she claims were taken at the Blackberry Lane address in Villa Rica.
Mitchell said his divorce is his personal business and should be off limits.
“My family matters are my family matters,” Mitchell said. “She can attack my voting record or business with the BOC. They thought they had me with the GBI investigation. She is grasping for something. I wish she would leave my ex-wife and children alone. I would never launch a personal attack on her family.”
Mitchell added that a judge has sealed the divorce but that the agreement is for his residence to stay at the Mountain Creek Way home in District 1.
“About 60% of the time, I’m out of town on business,” Mitchell said. “I have mail going to my P.O. Box most of the time. Again, I never changed residency. They are in the eleventh hour and they are stretching for something.”
Mitchell’s Personal Financial Disclosure Statement shows that he actually has three homes in the county — the Blackberry Lane home in District 4, the Mountain Creek Way home in District 1, and a home on Nutmeg Street in Douglasville, which is also in District 1.
Bryan Tyson is an Atlanta attorney who specializes in election law. He recently won an appeal in the Supreme Court of Georgia filed by the husband of Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp which resulted in her opponent being removed from the November ballot.
Tyson said that generally a candidate’s residence “keys off” of “intent” and “evidence that they reside there.”
As an example, Tyson said a student who moves away for college can maintain a residence at his or her parents’ house even without ever returning home during their entire four years in college.
“But they have to still have their driver’s license there, have their voter registration there, receive mail there — there’s a whole list of things in the statute that are indicators of your intent as the voter or the candidate of where your residence is,” Tyson said. “No one factor is dispositive.”
“So it’s not that you have to sleep in the bed at the house, it’s that it has to be considered by you to be your residence,” Tyson added.
Tyson said candidate residency challenges are often a “heavy lift,” especially when there’s a “heavy connection” to an address.
Mitchell told the Sentinel on Tuesday that his driver’s license, voter registration and vehicle registrations are all at the Mountain Creek Way address in District 1.
“My residency never changed,” Mitchell said. “The (Mountain Creek Way) house is where my residency is listed.”
Advance voting started Monday in Georgia and runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
