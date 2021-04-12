A Douglasville man has been charged with child molestation stemming from incidents that begin over a decade ago.
Larry Dyer Jr., 56, was arrested on April 6 on six child molestation and three drug charges.
According to an arrest warrant, the first incidents occurred in 2007 and 2008 when Dyer placed a “vibrating razor” on the child’s lower body parts late at night on two occasions.
On Aug. 8, 2007 and June 2, 2008, Dyer is accused of fondling the minor late at night, according to a separate arrest warrant.
Another warrant accuses Dyer of fondling the minor in the backseat of the car while riding down Highway 92.
Covering a three-year period of August 2009-June 2012, Dyer is charged with putting “a vibrator against” the child’s lower body parts, an arrest warrant states.
According to another warrant, Dyer refused to “take the child to Chick-Fil-A until she removed her shirt” and allowed him to fondle her breast. Those incidents are believed to have occurred in August of 2012 and June 2014, according to dates on the warrant.
During the year of 2015, on multiple occasions, Dyer is charged with drying the child off after a shower and fondling her body, a warrant states.
Dyer is accused of having a vape pen containing THC oil, which is considered a controlled substance. According to the arrest warrant, it was located between the passenger seat and console of the car.
Dyer remains in jail after his bond was denied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.