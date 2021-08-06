Voters in Douglasville will decide four city council seats in November as well as a bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park.
The city council voted unanimously Monday to approve putting the bond referendum before voters in the Nov. 2 municipal general election.
All city voters will have a chance to vote either yes or no to the question of whether up to $25 million in bonds should be raised for work at the park. The referendum calls for the bonds to be paid back over 25 years by property owners in the city. City property owners are currently paying back a bond issue on the public safety building.
Emily Hardaway, community outreach coordinator for the city, said previously that if approved, the bonds would pay for both the design and construction costs at the city park.
Hardaway said there are four phases. The park renovations/fields phase includes synthetic turf on playing fields, a new swimming pool, splash pad, restroom building and pavilion areas, Hardaway said. The other phases are gymnasium, community center and senior center.
Qualifying for the four nonpartisan city council seats up this year will take place Aug. 16-18 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. each day in the office of the city clerk.
The four seats that will be on the ballot in the respective precincts in each ward are:
• Ward 1: Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller is the incumbent.
• Ward 2 Post 1: Councilwoman Nycole Miller is the incumbent.
• Ward 3 Post 1: Councilwoman LaShun Burr Danley is the incumbent.
• Ward 3 Post 2: Councilman Sam Davis is the incumbent.
So far, Terry Miller, Danley and Davis have drawn potential opponents. William Golden has said he plans to run against Terry Miller, Charles Lollar has announced his intent to run against Davis, and Marvin Davis has declared his intent to run for Danley’s seat.
Candidacies are not official until a person has paid the $387 qualifying fee during the official qualifying period and signed the Notice of Candidacy & Affidavit for the position sought.
