ATLANTA - U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux began building her case for reelection last Tuesday, one day after passage of a new congressional redistricting map put her on a collision course with fellow Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath.
Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, announced endorsements from 16 elected officials from Gwinnett County – primarily Democrats - to return for a second term representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, which lies mostly inside Gwinnett.
McBath, D-Marietta, jumped into the 7th District race on Monday after the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives adopted a new congressional map that moves much of her current 6th District into heavily Republican Forsyth, Dawson and Cherokee counties.
Bourdeaux picked up endorsements from two Gwinnett County commissioners, three state representatives, five mayors, and six city council members. Gwinnett County makes up 87% of the newly redrawn 7th District and includes about 60% of Bourdeaux’s current constituents.
“I am proud to have the support of so many local leaders,” Bourdeaux said. “Each of them knows what it’s like to be responsible for their community — to be the one out front.
“They have trusted me to help them keep the promises they made to their constituents. I have worked tirelessly to help each of them and they know they can count on me in Washington.”
“What I appreciate most about Congresswoman Bourdeaux is her dedication to the community … whether it's supporting President Biden's infrastructure plan, advocating for the equitable redevelopment of Gwinnett Place Mall or securing funding for our local trailway system,” added state Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, who is leaving the House to run for a newly created state Senate seat in western Gwinnett County. “Her hard work has earned her another term.”
Bourdeaux was elected to Congress last year, defeating Republican Dr. Rich McCormick to win an open seat.
Despite the incumbent’s familiarity with the 7th District, McBath didn’t hesitate to get into the race. She declared on Monday that she was not going to allow Republicans to dictate when it’s time for her to leave office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.