Agents from the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force along with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located a child taken by his mother in Douglas County on Friday afternoon.
An amber alert was issued for a four-year old Brayden Lee Dobbs after his mother, Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, 42, went to the home of her estranged husband, Lee Dobbs with an unknown male to take her son at 6 a.m. Friday morning.
According to a press release, a struggle took place and Lee Dobbs was shot. Brayden was taken from the home on Bethlehem Church Road after the shooting.
There was video evidence which captured the incident to be used to identify the unknown male. The subjects were driving in a black Dodge Charger.
Anitritte has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The alleged shooter had not been officially identified at press time, but Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said at that time that he was in custody in Douglas County.
The GBI and FBI assisted with the search and investigation of this incident. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.
Williams said that Lee Dobbs was in stable condition. He also stated that the investigation was still active and that authorities are “looking for others” in relation to the incident.
