When the Atlanta Braves won the 1995 World Series, Hunter Wagner wasn’t even born.
Like everyone else in Braves Country, Wagner, of Douglasville, was ecstatic when the team beat Houston to take the crown in 2021.
On Thursday afternoon, when the Commissioner’s Trophy made its way to Academy Sports + Outdoors in Douglasville, Wagner and his father, Keith, were among the first in line to have their photo taken with the championship hardware.
It was also Hunter’s birthday.
“It was pretty cool getting my picture taken with the trophy,” said Hunter, who turned 14 on Thursday. “I never thought that I would be standing next to the trophy.”
His father, Keith, said it might be a once in a lifetime experience.
“It was a great opportunity because he might not get to see it again,” Keith said. “I didn’t get a chance to take a picture with the trophy the last time. I’m happy he got to do it on his birthday.”
Fans began lining up for the photo opportunity almost two hours before the event started, according to store manager Kari Hillman.
Most of the store employees were wearing Braves shirts. Many of the fans had on Braves apparel.
“It is exciting for this community,” Hillman said. “To have the Braves share this with us is very exciting. It is almost like reliving the night they clinched the title.”
The Braves clinched their first World Series title since 1995 after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Nov. 2, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
As the team continues to battle the Mets for the National League East Division lead in 2022, the championship trophy is making its rounds across Georgia and other Southeastern states.
Other stops for the trophy this weekend include the Academy Sports in Dunwoody on Saturday and the Downtown Historic Courthouse in Monroe on Sunday.
Two representatives from the Braves organization were on hand to take photos as fans posed with the trophy. A copy was texted to the fan while one of the representatives took a photo with the fan’s own cell phone.
“Having the trophy here makes you feel apart of the continued celebration,” Hillman said.
She said based on crowds at other stores, Academy expected about 300 fans to come out for the event.
