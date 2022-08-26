TROPHY

Hunter Wagner and his father, Keith, pose in front of the Atlanta Braves’ World Series trophy at Academy Sports in Douglasville on Thursday afternoon.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

When the Atlanta Braves won the 1995 World Series, Hunter Wagner wasn’t even born.

Like everyone else in Braves Country, Wagner, of Douglasville, was ecstatic when the team beat Houston to take the crown in 2021.

Trending Videos