Two county elected officials turned themselves in Thursday and went through the booking process at the jail.
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III, 61, and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, 70, were listed on the county’s jail site.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two county elected officials turned themselves in Thursday and went through the booking process at the jail.
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III, 61, and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, 70, were listed on the county’s jail site.
Both had a $20,000 bond, jail records show. It wasn't clear if they were still in jail late Thursday afternoon or if they had posted bond.
A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman didn’t provide any additional information on the booking process.
Mitchell and Baker along with three others were indicted on Feb. 24 for bid-rigging.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock and business owner Anthony Knight were also indicted in the case involving a 2018 janitorial contract.
Knight is the owner of S&A Express, the business a the center of the case, which was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
All five were indicted for bid-rigging while Jones was also indicted for lying to GBI investigators.
Jones, Peacock and Knight did not appear to have been booked into jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Check back with the Sentinel for updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.