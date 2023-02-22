Jolivette

Douglas County Fire & EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette has been placed on administrative leave. Jolivette has come under fire since a Sentinel report uncovered that a firefighter was hired despite having a felony arrest prior to joining the department.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County Fire & EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation into the department’s hiring process, the county announced Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear who made the decision or when the decision was made.

