Douglas County Fire & EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation into the department’s hiring process, the county announced Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear who made the decision or when the decision was made.
Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen will oversee the fire and EMS department until further notice, according to a statement from the county.
The county didn't provide any other information about the investigation or how long Jolivette is expected to be on administrative leave.
Jolivette has come under fire since a Sentinel report uncovered that a firefighter was hired despite having a felony arrest prior to joining the department.
Daymetrie Williams, 39, was hired by the department in May of 2021.
He was arrested on June 19, 2019, on a theft by deception charge in Madison County, Ala., according to an arrest warrant.
After Williams failed to show up for a court appearance in Alabama last month, a bench warrant was signed by a judge there on Jan. 23, 2023. His name was also entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a database many agencies use for background checks.
According to an 11Alive report following the Sentinel’s article, a background check was done on Williams on March 18, 2022.
Jolivette was hired by the county in 2020 as the new chief.
He spent most of his 30-plus career in the south Georgia area.
The BOC unanimously approved Jolivette to replace former Fire Chief Scott Spencer, who retired in 2020 after 44 years of service.
