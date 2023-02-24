Five people, including two Douglas County commissioners and the county tax commissioner, were indicted by a grand jury on Friday for felony bid-rigging.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, Commissioner Henry Mitchell and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker were all charged for their roles in the case involving a 2018 janitorial contract.
Former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock and Anthony Knight with S&A Express, the janitorial company at the center of the case, were also indicted Friday.
All five were indicted on one count of bid-rigging. Jones was also indicted for making false statements to the Georgia Bureau Investigation.
Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a separate review commission for each elected official in the coming days that could recommend Jones, Mitchell and/or Baker be suspended if the commission “determines that the indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of office,” according to state law. Kemp could suspend any of the officials “immediately” if the commission recommends it.
The five are expected to be arrested by early next week.
The Georgia Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case, which stemmed from a 2018 cleaning contract given to S&A Express for the then-new county annex building on Fairburn Road which houses the tax commissioner’s office.
“Those who work for the taxpayers of Georgia are expected to uphold high ethical standards and to perform their duties in an honest and transparent manner,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Whether an elected official or employee, anyone who breaks this trust will be held accountable for their actions. We take these allegations very seriously, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”
Bid rigging is a felony under Georgia law and the five indicted Friday could face 1-5 years in prison if they are convicted.
According to the bid-rigging indictment, the five caused the first Request for Proposal (RFP) for the cleaning contract on the annex building to be withdrawn after S&A Express failed to submit a bid within the bidding window, leading to a second RFP being issued.
The indictment alleges it was then “requested that S&A Express be walked through the bidding process” and that the county “accepted S&A Express’ contract bid after the bidding window had closed on the second Request for Proposal.”
The indictment further alleges they “took sealed bids, opened and reviewed the bids, and added the bid of S&A Express in an amount that was exactly the same as the lowest bid.”
The contract with S&A Express was then signed prior to the Board of Commissioners voting on whether to adopt the contract, according to the indictment.
Jones and Mitchell later voted for the contract in a BOC meeting in 2018.
In a second indictment handed down Friday, Jones is accused of lying to the GBI by telling two special agents “that she did not sign a contract for janitorial services with S&A Express before the contract went through the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, when in fact, she did.”
The GBI used a search warrant signed by Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain on Aug. 18, 2022, to “search and seize” the emails of several county employees and the elected officials in regards to the cleaning contract.
The GBI also requested the emails of S&A Express and its employees/owners Sharon Brown, Sharon Knight and Anthony Knight.
Peacock, County Commissioner Kelly Robinson, former County Administrator Mark Teal and two other officials — James Worthington and Gail Woody — were also named in the search warrant last year.
Robinson, Teal, Worthington and Woody were not indicted Friday with the other officials.
