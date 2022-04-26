A superior court judge ruled Tuesday that Democrat Sylvia Wayfer Baker is not qualified to hold the office of chief magistrate judge of Douglas County.
Senior Judge Walter Matthews wrote in his order, reversing a March 31 decision by the Board of Elections and Registration, that the elections board “erred in its interpretation of the law and in failing to disqualify” Baker.
Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp, the lone Republican holding a countywide office, filed the challenge to Baker’s candidacy, citing a 1984 local law that requires candidates for chief magistrate in Douglas County to be a member of the State Bar of Georgia for at least three years.
Baker is not a member of the Georgia Bar and admitted as much during hearings before the BOER and Friday when Matthews heard an appeal by Camp of the BOER’s decision not to disqualify Baker.
Matthews, a senior judge from Rome, was appointed to hear the case after Douglas County’s three superior court judges recused themselves.
Baker, citing verbiage from the 1984 law, argued that it only applied to chief magistrate judges who were “selected,” which she took to mean appointed by superior court judges as had been done at one time.
Camp argued that “selected” meant appointed by superior court judges or elected by the voters.
Matthews agreed with Camp, finding that “it is mandated, as a matter of local legislation, that this office must be held by a member of the State Bar of Georgia for a period of three years” and that “it is without dispute the Respondent, Sylvia Wayfer Baker, is not a member of the State Bar of Georgia.”
“The Court further finds that the Douglas County Board of Elections erred in its’ interpretation of the law and in failing to disqualify Sylvia Wayer Baker on the grounds that she does not meet the qualifications required to hold the office of Chief Magistrate of Douglas County,” Matthews wrote.
“Accordingly, the Board’s decision not to disqualify Ms. Baker is hereby reversed. Ms. Baker is disqualified from said office and shall not be allowed to be a candidate for said office.”
Matthews ordered the elections board to remove Baker’s name from the ballot or to strike her name from the ballot if ballots have already been printed.
At Friday's hearing, Matthews rebuked the elections board several times for not taking an up-or-down vote on Camp's original challenge.
Bob Proctor, the only Republican on the board, motioned to sustain Camp's challenge. Proctor's motion didn't get a second from another member so it failed and the March 31 elections board meeting ended with no further action.
Matthews called the board's lack of a vote "an absolute abdication of responsibility" Friday during back and forth with County Attorney Michael Coleman.
The Douglas County Democratic Party wrote in a Facebook post that Matthews was "playing to Republican talking points of attacking Boards of Elections."
Baker can appeal Matthews’ decision to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
If the ruling stands, the Democratic Party can appoint a replacement candidate.
Camp and Baker were the only candidates who qualified from their respective parties for the 2022 election.
