State. Sen. Mike Dugan wanted a ‘physical reminder’ of all the positive things that former state Rep. Bill Hembree did for his district and the state.
On Wednesday afternoon, Dugan hosted a ceremony to unveil the naming of a bridge on Highway 166 over the Dog River Reservoir in his honor.
“We wanted something he could see to show our appreciation for what he has done for this district and state,” Dugan said.
Hembree’s three sons took turns reading off some of the many accomplishments during the 15-minute ceremony.
The ceremony was held on the side of the road on Highway 166 just a few feet from where the markers were placed.
There are signs on both the eastbound and westbound sides at the bridge.
“Thank you, this means the world to me,” an emotional Hembree said. “We can’t thank you all enough. I’m overwhelmed and honored.”
Hembree’s sons thank him for his service to the state.
“My father was a public servant to Georgia,” Thomas Hembree said.
“He served the state for 18 years, and I have four pages of dad’s accomplishments,” Bill Jr. said. “He helped pass laws that helped all Georgians. He was particularly helpful in honoring and helping veterans.”
Gov. Brian Kemp signed a proclamation honoring Hembree.
“This is about all the work and sacrifices that Bill has made to this state,” Dugan said. “Every time he rides across this bridge, he will see how much respect we had for his hard work.”
Hembree is a Winston native and a Douglasville insurance agent.
Hembree represented parts of Douglas County in Atlanta for nearly two decades. He was knocked out of politics in 2012 when he lost a state Senate election to Dugan. Hembree also lost a rematch with Dugan in 2014.
In 2020, he ran unsuccessfully for the 14th congressional district seat held by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
