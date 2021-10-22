The Bright Star Connector has been temporarily closed so that a roundabout can be installed to help with projected traffic from a warehouse currently under construction.
The Bright Star Connector, which connects Highway 5 with Bright Star Road, was closed to traffic on Oct. 20 and is expected to reopen on Nov. 19, according to the city of Douglasville.
Traffic is being detoured around the connector on Highway 5, Bright Star Road and Veterans Memorial Highway.
The roundabout is being installed on the Bright Star Connector at Wood Road near Phase IV of the Bright Star Logistics Center.
Phase IV consists of a 500,400-square foot speculative warehouse building being constructed at the intersection, according to information on the website of developer, The Silverman Group.
“The roundabout will help improve the continuous flow of traffic and safety for existing and new traffic caused by the development,” according to information from the city engineering department provided by spokesperson Jason Post. “The roundabout would also act as a traffic calming tool, lowering speeds and reducing conflict points.”
The new building is the fourth building for the Bright Star Logistics Center, which has a projected total of 2.8 million square feet of warehouse space, according to The Silverman Group.
Phase V, a 1,275,000 -square foot warehouse, is planned for the south side of the Bright Star Connector near the intersection with Bright Star Road. The project has already been approved by the city, according to The Silverman Group.
Andersen Windows & Doors and Chadwell Supply are among the companies located in previously completed buildings that are part of the Bright Star Logistics Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.