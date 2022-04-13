To help celebrate Autism Awareness Month, Brighten Academy in Douglasville is hosting an event on Saturday.
Chanel Brown, a teacher at the school and a parent of a child diagnosed with autism, is putting together an Autism awareness event from 1-4 p.m. at the school.
She raised $5,000 through a fundraiser for several activities.
The event, ‘Celebrating Neurodiversity,’ will feature food and activities.
“We had nothing at the school to celebrate the day,” Brown said. “We want to celebrate it with the students at the school and community.”
She said her goal is to help people have a better understanding of children diagnosed with autism.
“It can affect children in different ways,” Brown said. “I want people to know that a child may act a certain way because they have been diagnosed. It is a chance for us to all come together.”
National Autism Day was actually on April 2, but Brown said it occurred when many people were on spring break.
She chose to have it in the middle of the month to get more participation.
Brown said having the event on Easter weekend could work to their advantage by attracting more participation.
“We chose that time frame because people might already be out at Easter egg hunts and shopping,” Brown said. “We are hoping people will drop by and support the event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.