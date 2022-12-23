Keep Douglasville Beautiful is hosting “Bring One for the Chipper” on Saturday, Jan. 7 for those looking to recycle their Christmas tree.
Keep Douglasville Beautiful is hosting “Bring One for the Chipper” on Saturday, Jan. 7 for those looking to recycle their Christmas tree.
The drive-thru event will be at Home Depot, located at 7399 Douglas Blvd. in Douglasville, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Bring One for the Chipper” is co-sponsored by The Home Depot, Burpee Seed Company, Georgia Forestry Commission, Ferry Morse Company, WXIA 11 Alive, and Davey Tree Expert Company in cooperation with Keep Georgia Beautiful.
While the event officially takes place on Saturday, Jan. 7, trees can be dropped off at the Home Depot prior to the event starting the day after Christmas. However, the city notes that drop-off during this time is unmanned.
For more information related to this event, please visit: www.kgbf.org/bring-one-for-the-chipper.
