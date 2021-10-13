Broad Street Station closes after 3 months; COVID, slow sales blamed by owner

Broad Street Station permanently closed its doors over the weekend just three months after opening in the old Irish Bred Pub building in downtown Douglasville.
Sean McPherson bought the old Pub building and opened Broad Street Station as a live music venue specializing in Tex-Mex cuisine on July 10.
McPherson told the Sentinel Wednesday he closed the business because “sales were low.” He added that COVID-19 was a “major factor” in the decision to close since the business was primarily an event venue.
After purchasing the building last year, McPherson spent the first half of 2021 completing renovations that included updating the kitchen and dining area flooring along with adding new furniture, fixtures and equipment. The upstairs space was optimized as a music venue in terms of acoustical treatment and a top-of-the-line sound and light system.
McPherson spent 15 years booking bands for Smith’s Olde Bar in Atlanta prior to opening Broad Street Station.
The Irish Bred Pub originally opened in 2008 in the building that was constructed in the late 1800s and changed ownership in 2018. The Pub closed in October of 2019 after a decade as a staple part of the downtown restaurant scene.
“It was originally known as the Selman Drug Co. or Selman Pharmacy,” Lisa Cooper, a local historian and Sentinel columnist, said when the Pub closed. “Later it was Selman & Son Drug Co. Still later when Doc O’Neal was the owner it was O’Neal Drug Co.”
McPherson said he hadn’t had a chance to think much about what might happen to the building. But he said he is open to selling the building to an interested buyer or renting it out.
Sentinel marketing specialist Wende LaPierre contributed reporting for this article.
