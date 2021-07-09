Broad Street Station, a live music venue that specializes in Tex-Mex cuisine, is holding its grand opening Saturday, July 10, at 5 p.m. in the old Irish Bred Pub building on Broad Street.
Food, drinks and giveaways are planned for the grand opening, with Rockers Back N Black performing at 8 p.m.
Broad Street Station has been in the works since last year.
According to owner Sean McPherson, contacted by phone, renovations that got started in January have recently been completed.
McPherson said the kitchen and dining area flooring was updated along with furniture, fixtures and equipment. The upstairs space is optimized as a music venue in terms of acoustical treatment and a top-of-the-line sound and light system.
Plans are for the new upstairs music room to host a variety of live music ranging from Country to Rock to Americana to Jazz to Singer/Songwriters, to Tribute Bands.
The restaurant will feature a street taco menu, McPherson said, which is something new for the area.
The taco is a Mexican food staple here in the U.S., as evidenced by an estimated 4.5 billion tacos consumed annually, according to an article posted at finedininglovers.com.
And not all tacos are the same. Street tacos are not the Americanized fast-food type, but rather the good, old-fashioned, authentic Mexican tacos.
According to some background on the taco posted on the website of Macayo’s Mexican Food, an Arizona restaurant chain,
“Evidence suggests that tacos were first introduced in the U.S. by an influx of Mexican immigrants in the 19th century. As generations of immigrants saw continued success in America, tacos began making their way from food trucks to the menus of gourmet restaurants. Authentic tacos are usually served up in corn tortillas and tend to have just a few simple ingredients.”
The Irish Bred Pub originally opened in 2008 in a building that was constructed in the late 1800s and changed ownership in 2018, after a decade as a staple part of the downtown restaurant scene. Once the home of Douglasville’s premier pharmacy and an upstairs physician’s office, the building has seen many changes.
McPherson confirmed that some music tie-ins are also part of the overall plan.
Broad Street Station will bring some nationally known headline bands to the Amphitheater on O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville next to the restaurant. Fans will be able to watch from the upstairs outdoor patio of the venue.
And McPherson brings to the project the unique qualifications to put this type of concept together. He spent 15 years booking bands for Smith’s Olde Bar in Atlanta.
Broad Street Station’s authentic street taco choices and other menu options can be reviewed on their website at www.broadststation.com, along with event listings and ticket information.
