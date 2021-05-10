Broad Street Station targeting June opening; distribution center locating on Hwy. 5 north of I-20

Heading into the summer Douglasville will see some new businesses opening and as well as construction on some other big projects.
Two popular chains will be opening their doors in a new building at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard. Five Guys and Starbucks will occupy two of the three retail spots.
Aaron Szarowicz is Economic Development Manager-Community Development for the city of Douglasville, and contacted by email for updates regarding progress on several projects, beginning with the new Starbucks/Five Guys stores in the three-spot strip mall.
“The shell of the Starbucks/Five Guys building is complete. Starbucks has been permitted to begin construction within the shell for about three weeks. Five Guys received their permit sometime (the week before last) to begin construction within their suite as well,” Szarowicz said. “It’s unknown where in the construction process both Starbucks and Five Guys are.”
Szarowicz was not able to provide any updated news on a third occupant to the building.
Broad Street Station is working toward opening in the old Irish Bred Pub site in downtown Douglasville. And they’ve posted a good bit of video depicting that work on Facebook.
“Broad Street Station is still targeting a June opening. They’re progressing with their interior renovations and have solidified their menu options,” Szarowicz noted in his email response.
The Irish Bred Pub at 6682 Broad St. closed abruptly in October of 2019. It originally opened in 2008 in a building that was constructed in the late 1800s and changed ownership in 2018, after a decade as a staple part of the downtown restaurant scene.
According to a Broad Street Station Facebook post, “Broad Street Station is a live music venue that specializes in Tex-Mex cuisine.”
The restaurant will be a street taco concept, which is something new for the area, but it looks like the new venue will quickly become known for top notch live entertainment.
The new upstairs music room will host all sorts of live music ranging from country to rock to Americana to jazz to singer/songwriters, to tribute bands.
Broad Street Station is also planning on bringing some nationally known headline bands to the Amphitheater on O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville next to the restaurant. Fans will be able to watch from the upstairs outdoor patio of the venue.
Meanwhile, on the Church Street side of O’Neal Plaza, Gritz Brunch Bar still plans to open in the old Robinson Building in the space formerly occupied by Sweet Southern ice cream shop.
“Gritz is still working on their interior renovations as well. Their opening has been delayed, but I do not have an updated expected date that they’ll open,” Szarowicz said.
On a broader spectrum, the city continues to work toward attracting businesses to the downtown area, Szarowicz said.
Just Because Balloons & Gifts, LLC, held a ribbon cutting at their location at 12411 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Suite 1 on Sunday, May 2.
“The Town Green project is progressing and is scheduled to break ground on Phase I in August. Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Mill Creek Residential Trust has been signed and Mill Creek is currently in their due diligence phase,” he said.
Szarowicz said there will be a draft professional service agreement for the two entities on the agenda for the mayor and council to review in the next round of council meetings.
“Phase I (greenspace and amphitheater) is still on track to break ground in August. The project team is targeting late spring or early summer for an RFP posting for construction services. This RFP will be posted on the city of Douglasville’s website,” he said.
Szarowicz also confirmed that a large clearing of trees along Highway 5 north of Interstate 20 near the Board of Education is in fact a clearing for a development involving a new distribution center of some kind.
“I don’t have any particulars of the actual project, but I know HRC is involved with it,” he said.
HRC Engineers, Surveyors, and Landscape Architects of Douglasville offer a range of civil engineering services.
Local architect and Douglasville City Councilman Terry Miller announced last year that he was planning to build a three-story, mixed-use building on Spring Street. A key component of the new building Miller is planning was for a microbrewery that would take up the entire first floor and be called Skint Chestnut Brewing Company.
But those plans stalled when the microbrewery planners declined to comply with a city ordinance requiring food service be added to any business serving alcohol within a certain distance of a church or school. Miller has since continued with plans for the mixed-use building, but the configuration and/or inclusion of some other type of restaurant was back on the drawing board.
