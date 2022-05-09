Brown rises to top in state, nation

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Only 20 students nationwide were selected for the prestigious All-USA Academic Team honor. Douglasville native Camille Brown is one of them.
Over 2,200 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country to be named New Century Transfer Scholar. Only a single student from each state is chosen. Camille takes that honor for Georgia, too.
Brown is a student at Georgia Highlands College. She is a Business Administration major who takes classes through GHC Online. She serves as both the GHC Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Vice President of Social Media and as the Regional Vice President for the Georgia Region.
Not so long ago, Camille was celebrated for a national PTK TikTok challenge, where she used metaphors of hard work and personal growth accompanied by the music of Michael Jackson in a video to encourage students in college to stay focused on their college goals while having a little fun, too.
All-USA Academic Team
Being one of 20 college students named to the prestigious All-USA Academic Team, she will receive a $5,000 scholarship. More than 2,200 students were nominated for this award.
Camille will be recognized during the American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) convention in May. In addition to the scholarship funds, recipients will be presented with commemorative medallions, and their college presidents will receive commemorative obelisks.
Team members were selected for their outstanding intellectual achievement, leadership, community, and campus engagement. The All-USA Academic Team is sponsored by Cengage, with additional support provided by Phi Theta Kappa and AACC.
The All-USA program is widely recognized as the most prestigious academic honor for students attending associate degree-granting institutions. The program also recognizes students who extend their community college education to better themselves, their schools, and their surrounding communities.
New Century Transfer Scholar
Being named a 2022 New Century Transfer Scholar, Camille will receive a $2,250 scholarship.
New Century Transfer Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom.
The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa, and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).
“We congratulate Camille Brown for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and the AACC to recognize these outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for two-year college students to succeed and for putting college completion within reach.”
Celebrating Success
The All-USA Academic Team and New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar awards will be presented at Phi Theta Kappa’s Presidents Breakfast held during the AACC Convention on Monday, May 2 in New York City, New York.
The All-Georgia Academic Team awards were presented at the All-Georgia Academic Team Awards Luncheon on April 22 in Atlanta.
In addition to helping her chapter win numerous regional awards, Camille won the Regional Janet Walker Spirit of PTK award at the Spring Regional Conference March 5, and Camille was also selected to carry the Georgia Flag at the Opening Flag Ceremony for the PTK Catalyst Conference April 7 in Denver.
