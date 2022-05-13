Incumbent state Rep. Roger Bruce will have to fend off challenges from three fellow Democrats in the May 24 primary to retain his District 61 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Bruce has been an elected state lawmaker since 2003, and has been re-elected every two years since then.
Challenging the former business executive are Robert Dawson, Rashaun Kemp and Monique McCoy. No Republicans qualified so the primary winner is the presumed winner of the seat.
The district includes parts of south Fulton, Douglas and Cobb counties in addition to some parts of north Atlanta.
Born in New York, Bruce has been a resident of Georgia since 1971. He graduated from Atlanta’s Morehouse College and is a retired human resources vice president.
Kemp is originally from Columbus, Ohio, and has lived in the Atlanta area for over a decade. He is an executive director for a nonprofit sector in education.
McCoy is a Pittsburgh, Penn., native and moved to the state through a career in public service. She served nine years in the Air Force. She has been a public school teacher and worked for the state Department of Education.
McCoy runs a business that provides support to those who support people with disabilities.
Dawson was born in Alabama and has been a consultant in the finance and information technology fields, and he also holds a master’s degree from Harvard.
Bruce says his 18 years in serving in the position qualifies him as the best candidate.
“(I have a) total understanding of how the legislative process works, and I have established vital relationships to navigate the governmental process,” said Bruce, who currently serves on Appropriations — Judiciary — Small Business, Human Services and Aging and Game, Fish and Parks committees.
As a member of the Appropriations Committee, he helps to establish the state’s budget.
McCoy said her lifetime of various roles in public service has prepared her for office.
“Working for the benefit of those I serve is more than just what I do, a public servant at heart is who I am,” McCoy said. “In addition, I have extensive experiences which required me to communicate with all levels of leadership, collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, and establish positive, productive leadership. While these aren’t the only necessary qualities, all of these are needed to be a State Representative who works effectively for the people.”
Dawson writes on his website about his grant-writing ability to secure funding.
“In spite of my numerous professional obligations, I am continually engaging in community development and public policy,” according to Dawson’s website. “I wrote one of the first United States Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Hope 6 grants in Birmingham, Alabama, successfully securing $100,000 in funding for public housing tenant training and a community garden that remains in the community after the demolition of the housing project it replaced. “
Kemp said that he is a ‘progressive community servant with determination and fresh ideas’ to lead the district.
He has experience as a teacher and high school principal.
“I have also served my community as chair of my Neighborhood Unit and board member of Ivy Preparatory Academy for Girls and Georgia Equality,” Kemp said. “Under my leadership, my schools experienced major gains academically and community saw more engagement from our neighbors. As a visionary Executive Director, I built a nonprofit organization from the ground up. The Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools was founded to support Black and Brown led charter schools across the country and we were able to raise over $900,000 in one year to support our mission.
“Additionally, as an education advocate here in Georgia, I worked with a statewide organization in which we were able to get a state-wide educational referendum passed with bipartisan support.”
Bruce said unfinished business in the District 61 has led him to seek reelection.
“To continue the work currently in progress to protect voting rights, to help minority and women owned businesses get a fair share of government contracts,” he said. “To ensure that our children’s education is not diminished by efforts to use public funds to finance private and charter schools that limit who can attend those schools. and to implement programs to eradicate homelessness across this state.”
McCoy said she is seeking office because the people in District 61 need a representative to be accessible and bold.
“I will authentically serve the people instead of himself/herself,” McCoy said. “We are literally living with the results of electing people who operate based on personal political ambition rather than the needs of the people. It seems obvious to me that the only way to change the current trend, is to change who we elect. But, change just for the sake of change isn’t enough; I’m trusting the voters will research each of the candidates to make an informed decision. If that happens, I believe I am the obvious choice.”
Dawson writes on his website: “Let’s be honest, no one wants to make a big money bet in a district where the politics are full of drama. If we continue to have political bickering, most businesses that we are longing for will see us as too big of a risk. No one wants to work with a district that is divided. The national brands and desirable products you want must be courted by a functional government, streamlined processes and by inspiring confidence that big deals won’t become political footballs.”
Bruce said that education and health care are a big issues that he will continue to address.
“There is clearly more than one issue that is important to me, but if I have to choose one it would be to ensure that all of our children have an opportunity to get the best education, health care and nourishment in preparation to address all of the issues they will face in the future,” he said.
Kemp said equity is the main issue.
“District 61 is faced with so many issues, but they can all be summed up in terms of equity,” he said. “There are far too many disparities in regards to access to healthcare and outcomes, quality education for our children, housing affordability, and safety. These issues impact the quality of life for all residents in our district and in the great State of Georgia. For far too long, we have been told that is just the way it is and I believe as a community we are saying no more. We must demand equitable resources. We must demand opportunities. And we must demand more from our elected officials to improve the quality of life for our children and communities.”
McCoy said that there is not one main issue regarding District 61.
“What’s driving me to run at this particular moment in time is the need for us to have a representative who will seek, identify and act on the will of the people,” she said. “I refuse to complain to my neighbor or yell at the television one more time about not truly being represented without trying to be part of the solution. It’s important because without the people’s voice, their needs go unaddressed and they remain powerless. If the people have no voice, we have no democracy. We cannot tolerate being disregarded anymore.”
According to Dawson’s website, the main issues of investing in people, energizing public safety and infrastructure are what he is building his platform on.
“Instead of runaway construction of warehouses, subdivisions and apartments in the region, we need visionary developments like hospitals, swimming centers, fitness centers, multipurpose spaces and learning academies,” he writes. “In addition to getting illegal guns off the street, we must focus on strengthening the relationship between the community and police. We can become a national example for policing and public safety.
“The best interest of the community comes first. The neighbors deserve the head seat at the table. We must put the best interest of the community above all other interests, including the bottom-line and potential profit of the developers. The neighbors’ voices must be heard over the voices and opinions of the elected leadership. If we don’t lead with what the neighbors are demanding, we won’t get it right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.