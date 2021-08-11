Brunch planned Saturday for launch of Watson's new book

A “Book Launch Brunch” is being held for local writer Gary Watson’s latest mystery/suspense novel Saturday, Aug. 14.
The brunch, the official launch of “A Quick Trio Back Home,” Watson’s third mystery novel, will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Old Courthouse Museum at 6754 Broad St. in Douglasville.
Admission is free and the public is invited. Refreshments will be served. Wes Tallon, former Director of Communications and Community Relations for Douglas County, is the host and organizer. For more information, go to www.garywatsonbooks.com.
Copies of all three of Watson’s books will be available at the brunch.
Watson is a former editor of the Douglas County Sentinel, and was director of Connect Douglas/Rideshare transit services for 30 years until his retirement last October.
“A Quick Trip Back Home” follows Atlanta reporter Kris Keller as he is called back to his southwest Georgia hometown to make final arrangements for his father, who authorities say took his own life.
Returning to Fort Phillips, a small community in serious economic decline, Kris encounters an ex-girlfriend, a high school rival and odd occurrences. He is told secretly that his father’s death may not have been self-inflicted.
Despite being estranged from his father, Kris feels obligated to investigate his death. As he does so, the town’s secrets being to unravel, putting Kris and those closet to him in peril.
His quick trip back home becomes an extended stay as he struggles to save his career, his relationships and unlock the mystery of his father’s death.
Watson’s two previous books are “Fifteen Minutes of Fame” and “The Second Chapter of a Bad Dream.”
