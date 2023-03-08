When Lindsey Gregg’s English bulldog fell ill earlier this year in the middle of the night, she said she didn’t know what to do.

As the owner of several English bulldogs over the years, Gregg said she knew the breed often needs special care. There were no emergency veterinarian hospitals near her home in Summerville, so Gregg decided to make the four-hour drive to Athens, home of the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Trending Videos