A burglary suspect running from police was struck and killed early Friday morning by a passing motorist on Interstate 20.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said the man killed and another male suspect fled on foot after being spotted by an officer at around 4:20 a.m. on a routine burglary patrol at Best Buy on Douglas Boulevard.
Davidson said the men were trying to break into the rear door of the Best Buy when they were confronted by the officer. He said the men ran on foot towards I-20, about 50 yards behind Best Buy.
The second suspect, David John Olson, 30, of Decatur, made it across I-20 between Highway 5 and Chapel Hill Road and was arrested a short time later on Rose Avenue, Dadivson said. The suspect who was killed was not identified as of Friday afternoon because next-of-kin hadn’t been notified, Davidson said.
Olson was taken to the Douglas County jail and charged with two counts of burglary, one count of prowling, two counts of damage to property and possession of burglary tools, Davidson said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the suspect who died was shaken up but didn’t suffer any injuries, Davidson said.
The Georgia State Patrol was called in by Douglasville Police to investigate the accident that resulted in the suspect’s death, Davidson said.
Traffic on I-20 eastbound was blocked for nearly four hours Friday morning after the accident.
Davidson said one of the burglary charges Olson faces is related to a crime at the Metro by T-Mobile at 6842 Douglas Boulevard on Jan. 31.
Police put out a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) shortly after the T-Mobile burglary. The suspect in that burglary used a pry bar to enter the front door of the store. He was wearing distinctive black, green and white Champion 93 eighteen block sneakers during the T-Mobile burglary, the same sneakers he had on during the Best Buy incident Friday, Davidson said.
Davidson said detectives are working to find other burglaries the suspects may have been involved in.
