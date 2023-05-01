The Never Alone Clubhouse, a drug recovery center in Douglasville, suffered some major water damage back in January. And the building faced some recovery challenges of its own that were going to take some work. Damages were extensive and would need some fundraising efforts to make repairs.
Never Alone Clubhouse serves individuals with substance use disorder and mental health challenges.
After reaching out for quotes Never Alone’s director discovered how apropos the ‘Never Alone’ name of the organization is. And last week several businesses were coming together to help with some of the major repairs.
Jocelyn Wallace, Never Alone’s executive director, contacted by phone, explained how this occurred.
“We suffered a huge flood at our clubhouse and lost all of our flooring, some of our walls and most of the insulation. We were trying to get a budget together so that we would know what we needed to fund-raise for and my mother put a post on Facebook asking for some quotes for flooring. Eric Witcher reached out to us and said that he would come look at the job,” explained Wallace.
Witcher said he works with many people that identify as being in recovery and he wanted to see what he could do for the organization.
“After a few weeks, he contacted us again and told us that he had a group of people who wanted to come together on this project and all of the individuals wanted to donate their time, talents and materials,” Wallace said.
The assembled team is coming from Las Vegas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Georgia and a few other locations. The team includes Wicked Kolors, Isaiah Pride (designer and installer) Epoxy Depot, Steven Moore Jr. (material) Team Epoxy, Alan Reed (installer), GranQuartz (coordinator) and Eric Witcher, Exquisite Garage Floor Covering (installer).
“These amazing artists will be doing speckled epoxy flooring throughout the front administration offices. Then in the back space we call ‘Kim’s Spot’ they’re doing a floor mural,” Wallace said.
Team Epoxy began preparation for the installation on Thursday, April 20th. On Monday, April 24th the rest of the team arrived to begin installation. The work is ongoing and will be completed over the next week or so.
“Designer Isaiah Pride called and asked me to tell him about the RCO. He wanted to depict the true heart and mission in his artwork. He asked about my personal journey as well as the reason for the name Kim’s Spot,” said Wallace. “I explained that we had lost a prominent member of our recovery community to the disease of addiction, and we wanted to dedicate the recreational and large meeting room to her. He pulled together a draft of the drawing he wanted to inlay on our floor and we were blown away. He’s placing recovery stepping stones, spiritual winds and dragonflies (representing transformation and change) on the floors.”
“Words cannot begin to describe the level of gratitude that we have for all of the individuals and companies that have come together to make our clubhouse whole again! (We cooked) everyone breakfast and lunch the whole week of April 24-28th to show our appreciation to the crews,” she said.
In September of 2020 the doors opened to The Never Alone Clubhouse and after time moved out of the first location, which was just a mere 1,000-square-foot building into a building almost 10,000-square-feet. In March 2021 Never Alone was welcomed into the Douglas County jail to provide services to individuals facing incarceration.
Wallace is a Douglas County native and has dealt with some substance abuse problems of her own in the past.
“I’m a person in long-term recovery. It’s been since March of 2017 that I’ve used anything to change the way I think or feel. Recovery has given me an opportunity that I thought was never possible for myself,” she said. “I felt it was imperative for other people just like me to have a place to go and receive the services that they need to change their lives.”
Never Alone Clubhouse provides services such as mutual 12-step meetings, all recovery meetings, peer support, coaching, linkage to services emergency housing, connection to long-term treatment facilities, crisis stabilization, and more.
“Most importantly, we provide positive connections. All of the services that we offer are at no charge to the individual,” said Wallace.
Heavy rain and flash flooding occurred on Jan. 2nd and 3rd over the metro area and led to the problems Wallace is addressing now.
Wallace said it was part of the gutter system that was blocked and caused water to penetrate the ceiling in several places. Some roof repairs were made immediately but more work remains to be done. For that, some fund-raising will be needed and the hope is to complete those other repairs in June, Wallace said.
To make a donation or for more information on the Never Alone Clubhouse, visit www.NeverAloneCh.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.