The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County is now taking applications for vendors at the Taste of Douglasville 2023.
The area has celebrated the coming of summer with the annual Taste of Douglasville for more than 30 years. The event now reaches over 14,000 people.
This year’s festivities are set for Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The downtown Douglasville area will be full of citizens and visitors enjoying the warmer weather, great eating, local performers, kids’ activities and community booths.
Taste of Douglasville 2023 is the CAC’s largest fund-raising event and it is the community’s largest one-day party, taking over downtown Douglasville. Admission is free, with food tastes ranging from $1-5.
In past years, Taste of Douglasville featured more than 130 booths.
“This festival is a great marketing opportunity for all local organizations,” said Emily Lightner, executive director of the CAC. “Restaurants have reported strong follow-up foot traffic from participating at Taste of Douglasville.”
Restaurants are sought as well as businesses/organizations with a focus on kids, arts and crafts vendors, and all businesses that aid in providing a better living. For applications and more information, call 770-949-2787 or go to www.artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.